The New York Giants (4-10) will fight to snap their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 40.5 points 10 of 14 times.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 2.5 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.4, 6.9 points more than Sunday's total of 40.5.

The 45.6 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 14 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Eagles score just 2.4 more points per game (26.0) than the Giants surrender (23.6).

Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.

The Eagles rack up 367.9 yards per game, just 1.2 more than the 366.7 the Giants allow per matchup.

When Philadelphia piles up more than 366.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Giants have takeaways (20).

Giants stats and trends

New York has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in three chances).

New York has hit the over in 28.6% of its opportunities this season (four times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Giants put up 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles surrender (22.0).

New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.0 points.

The Giants average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles allow per contest (329.4).

In games that New York churns out over 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Eagles' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

This season, Philadelphia has hit the over in four of six home games.

Eagles home games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, away from home.

In seven road games this season, New York has gone over the total four times.

Giants away games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.6 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

