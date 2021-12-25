Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-10) will fight to snap their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 40.5 points 10 of 14 times.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in five of 14 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 2.5 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.4, 6.9 points more than Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • The 45.6 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Philadelphia's 14 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Eagles score just 2.4 more points per game (26.0) than the Giants surrender (23.6).
  • Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 367.9 yards per game, just 1.2 more than the 366.7 the Giants allow per matchup.
  • When Philadelphia piles up more than 366.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Giants have takeaways (20).
  • New York has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in three chances).
  • New York has hit the over in 28.6% of its opportunities this season (four times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants put up 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles surrender (22.0).
  • New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.0 points.
  • The Giants average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles allow per contest (329.4).
  • In games that New York churns out over 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This season the Giants have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Eagles' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Philadelphia is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • This season, Philadelphia has hit the over in four of six home games.
  • Eagles home games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, away from home.
  • In seven road games this season, New York has gone over the total four times.
  • Giants away games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.6 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.