December 25, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Chicago Bears (4-10) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 16 clash against the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 14 games this season.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 14 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 37.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 45 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Seattle has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Seahawks have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on four of 14 set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year, the Seahawks rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears allow (24.9).
  • Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.9 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 303.4 yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than the 326.2 the Bears give up per matchup.
  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 326.2 yards.
  • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 12 takeaways.
  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 14 opportunities (35.7%).
  • This year the Bears score 3.0 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks allow (20.1).
  • Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.1 points.
  • The Bears collect 307.4 yards per game, 83.0 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Seahawks allow.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 11 more times (25 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home.
  • The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In six home games this year, Seattle has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Seahawks home games average 47.3 points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • In away games, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • In seven road games this year, Chicago has gone over the total three times.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

