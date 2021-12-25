The Chicago Bears (4-10) will attempt to end their three-game losing run in a Week 16 clash against the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 14 games this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

Sunday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 37.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 45 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Seahawks have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on four of 14 set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Seahawks rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears allow (24.9).

Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.9 points.

The Seahawks rack up 303.4 yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than the 326.2 the Bears give up per matchup.

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 326.2 yards.

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 12 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has four wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 14 opportunities (35.7%).

This year the Bears score 3.0 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks allow (20.1).

Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.1 points.

The Bears collect 307.4 yards per game, 83.0 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Seahawks allow.

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 more times (25 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home.

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

In six home games this year, Seattle has hit the over twice.

This season, Seahawks home games average 47.3 points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

In away games, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

In seven road games this year, Chicago has gone over the total three times.

Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.