The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 16 battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Carolina's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 5.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 7.5 points more than Sunday's total of 43.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more so far this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

The Buccaneers put up 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers give up (22.4).

Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Buccaneers average 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers give up per contest.

In games that Tampa Bay piles up more than 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

This season, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Panthers score just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers allow (21.9).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.9 points.

The Panthers rack up 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (333.6).

In games that Carolina piles up over 333.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.

In seven games at home this year, Carolina has hit the over three times.

Panthers home games this season average 43.9 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Away from home, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread and is 4-3 overall.

The Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 9.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in seven road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.