December 25, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 16 battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Carolina's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 5.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 7.5 points more than Sunday's total of 43.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Tampa Bay has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers give up (22.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers give up per contest.
  • In games that Tampa Bay piles up more than 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
  • Carolina has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • This season, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Panthers score just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers allow (21.9).
  • Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.9 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (333.6).
  • In games that Carolina piles up over 333.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • In seven games at home this year, Carolina has hit the over three times.
  • Panthers home games this season average 43.9 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
  • Away from home, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread and is 4-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 9.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in seven road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under (43).

