The Tennessee Volunteers will play the Purdue Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62.0, 2.0 points fewer than Thursday's total of 64 .

The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).

The Volunteers rack up 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per contest.

When Tennessee totals over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers allow.

When Purdue scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).

In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).

