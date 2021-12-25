Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62.0, 2.0 points fewer than Thursday's total of 64 .
- The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- In Tennessee's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).
- The Volunteers rack up 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per contest.
- When Tennessee totals over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers allow.
- When Purdue scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).
- In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16