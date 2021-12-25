The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this season.

Texas A&M has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Aggies average just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (30.3).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies rack up 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons allow per matchup.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 424.2 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Demon Deacons score 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies allow (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it records more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons average 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies allow (327.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team totals over 327.5 yards.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats