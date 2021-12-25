The Fenway Bowl will feature a matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the SMU Mustangs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 71.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.

The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 71.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.7 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71.5 .

The 71.5 over/under in this game is 5.8 points above the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cavaliers average 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs surrender (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers collect 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs allow per outing (414.6).

In games that Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

SMU's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers surrender (31.8).

When SMU records more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mustangs average just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.0).

SMU is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out over 466.0 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats