Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 71.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Wednesday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.
- The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 71.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.7 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71.5 .
- The 71.5 over/under in this game is 5.8 points above the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Cavaliers average 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs surrender (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs allow per outing (414.6).
- In games that Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- SMU's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This season the Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers surrender (31.8).
- When SMU records more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Mustangs average just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.0).
- SMU is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out over 466.0 yards.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15