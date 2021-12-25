The Western Michigan Broncos will play the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Nevada's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 56.

Monday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 67.5 points per game average.

The 53 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.3, 5.3 points more than Monday's over/under of 56.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Broncos are 3-3-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Broncos put up 30.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the Wolf Pack surrender per matchup (24.4).

When Western Michigan records more than 24.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos average 463.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 397.8 the Wolf Pack give up per outing.

In games that Western Michigan piles up more than 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Nevada's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack average 36.7 points per game, 8.1 more than the Broncos surrender (28.6).

Nevada is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 28.6 points.

The Wolf Pack average 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (338.3).

Nevada is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team churns out over 338.3 yards.

This year the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats