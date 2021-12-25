The Las Vegas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.5 points per game, 14.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 37.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 11.0 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Badgers put up 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils give up (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers collect 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (329.2).

In games that Wisconsin amasses more than 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over three more times (22 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Arizona State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils rack up 13.3 more points per game (29.7) than the Badgers allow (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils average 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers give up (240.8).

In games that Arizona State amasses over 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (22).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats