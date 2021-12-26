Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 58.5 points eight of 12 times.
- So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 58.5.
- Friday's total is 23.2 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.
- The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.2 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 54.7 average total in Bearcats games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 7-5-0 this year.
- The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more so far this season.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide put up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats allow (16.1).
- When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per outing (304.9).
- When Alabama piles up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bearcats put up 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).
- Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.
- The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (305.1).
- In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495.0
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32