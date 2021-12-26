The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will battle in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 58.5 points eight of 12 times.

So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 58.5.

Friday's total is 23.2 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.

The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.2 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 54.7 average total in Bearcats games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 7-5-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more so far this season.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Crimson Tide put up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats allow (16.1).

When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per outing (304.9).

When Alabama piles up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bearcats put up 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (305.1).

In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Season Stats