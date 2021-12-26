Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will clash in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in eight of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Indianapolis' games (7/14) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 7.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Cardinals are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts allow (21.4).
  • Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 32.7 more yards per game (376.4) than the Colts give up per matchup (343.7).
  • In games that Arizona totals more than 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 17 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).
  • Indianapolis has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Colts average 8.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals allow (20.3).
  • Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Colts average 38.6 more yards per game (361.4) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.8).
  • When Indianapolis totals over 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This season the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4) as 3-point favorites or greater.
  • In three of six home games this year, Arizona has gone over the total.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 48.3 points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • This season away from home, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In six away games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • The average total in Colts away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

