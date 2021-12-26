The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will clash in Week 16 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in eight of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Indianapolis' games (7/14) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 7.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Cardinals are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts allow (21.4).

Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Cardinals collect 32.7 more yards per game (376.4) than the Colts give up per matchup (343.7).

In games that Arizona totals more than 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 17 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Colts average 8.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals allow (20.3).

Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.3 points.

The Colts average 38.6 more yards per game (361.4) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.8).

When Indianapolis totals over 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4) as 3-point favorites or greater.

In three of six home games this year, Arizona has gone over the total.

This season, Cardinals home games average 48.3 points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

This season away from home, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

In six away games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

The average total in Colts away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.