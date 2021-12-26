Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) squaring off against the Detroit Lions (2-11-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over 42 points nine of 14 times.
  • In 57.1% of Detroit's games this season (8/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.5 points under the 53.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.5, 5.5 points more than Sunday's total of 42.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 4.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Atlanta has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).
  • This year, the Falcons average 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions give up (26.1).
  • Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.
  • The Falcons collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4), than the Lions give up per contest (380.5).
  • Atlanta is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 380.5 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (15) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 7-2 in their nine games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.
  • Detroit has hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions average 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons allow (27.4).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
  • The Lions average 313.2 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 366.9 the Falcons allow.
  • When Detroit amasses over 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this season.
  • This year, in six home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall, on the road.
  • In seven road games this year, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • Lions away games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.