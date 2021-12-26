An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) squaring off against the Detroit Lions (2-11-1).

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Atlanta's games this season have gone over 42 points nine of 14 times.

In 57.1% of Detroit's games this season (8/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.5 points under the 53.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.5, 5.5 points more than Sunday's total of 42.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 4.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Falcons average 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions give up (26.1).

Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.

The Falcons collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4), than the Lions give up per contest (380.5).

Atlanta is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 380.5 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 7-2 in their nine games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.

Detroit has hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions average 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons allow (27.4).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Lions average 313.2 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 366.9 the Falcons allow.

When Detroit amasses over 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this season.

This year, in six home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall, on the road.

In seven road games this year, Detroit has hit the over twice.

Lions away games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42).

