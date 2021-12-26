The Birmingham Bowl will see the Auburn Tigers play the Houston Cougars.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers score 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars allow (21.0).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars give up per contest (298.8).

When Auburn picks up more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars average 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers give up per matchup (370.7).

In games that Houston picks up over 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Season Stats