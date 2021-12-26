Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers score 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars allow (21.0).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars give up per contest (298.8).
- When Auburn picks up more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars average 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).
- Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.2 points.
- The Cougars average 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers give up per matchup (370.7).
- In games that Houston picks up over 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22