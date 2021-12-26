Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 46.2% of Baylor's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.
- The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 13.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 15.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Rebels score 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 506.7 yards per game, 158.2 more yards than the 348.5 the Bears give up per matchup.
- Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.5 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per contest (428.8).
- In games that Baylor picks up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24