The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Baylor's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 13.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 15.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Rebels score 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

When Ole Miss scores more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels rack up 506.7 yards per game, 158.2 more yards than the 348.5 the Bears give up per matchup.

Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.5 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25.0).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.

The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per contest (428.8).

In games that Baylor picks up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Season Stats