The Arizona Bowl will feature a matchup between the Boise State Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Central Michigan's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 55.5.

Friday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 62.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points greater than the 45.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 56.3, 0.8 points more than Friday's over/under of 55.5.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 3-1 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 3.0 more points per game (29.2) than the Chippewas give up (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos collect just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381.0), than the Chippewas give up per outing (392.3).

In games that Boise State totals over 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chippewas average 14.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Broncos give up (19.0).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Chippewas rack up 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos give up per contest (365.5).

In games that Central Michigan amasses more than 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year the Chippewas have 11 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Season Stats