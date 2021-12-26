The Boston College Eagles will meet the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of East Carolina's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 1.9 points above Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.8, 2.3 points above Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 4.9 points below the 57.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Eagles put up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per matchup the Pirates surrender.

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Eagles collect 348.6 yards per game, 46.1 fewer yards than the 394.7 the Pirates give up per outing.

In games that Boston College piles up over 394.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have 17 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 22 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boston College at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Pirates are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Pirates score 29.7 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles allow (22.2).

When East Carolina records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Pirates collect 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (343.8).

When East Carolina piles up over 343.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats