The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will try to stop their three-game losing run versus the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) in Week 16.

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 14 games this season.

Baltimore's games have gone over 41.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 8.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.2 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-7-0 this year.

The Bengals have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bengals score 26.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the Ravens allow per contest (22.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bengals rack up 350.9 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 351.1 the Ravens give up per contest.

When Cincinnati amasses over 351.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

This season, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

This season the Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals allow (21.6).

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Ravens rack up 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals give up (345.7).

In games that Baltimore amasses over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in seven games at home, Cincinnati has hit the over four times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.8 points, 6.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

In away games, Baltimore is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 7-point underdogs or more.

Baltimore has hit the over twice in seven away games this season.

The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

