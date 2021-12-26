Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will try to stop their three-game losing run versus the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) in Week 16.

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 14 games this season.
  • Baltimore's games have gone over 41.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 8.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.2 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-7-0 this year.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Bengals score 26.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the Ravens allow per contest (22.5).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bengals rack up 350.9 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 351.1 the Ravens give up per contest.
  • When Cincinnati amasses over 351.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • This season, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals allow (21.6).
  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals give up (345.7).
  • In games that Baltimore amasses over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This season, in seven games at home, Cincinnati has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.8 points, 6.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • In away games, Baltimore is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over twice in seven away games this season.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

