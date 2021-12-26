The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 16 battle against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 14 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Dallas has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).

When Dallas records more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys collect 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (364.6).

Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team picks up more than 364.6 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-9-0 this season.

Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Football Team average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys surrender (20.9).

When Washington scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team average 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per contest (356.9).

In games that Washington amasses over 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.

Dallas has hit the over in four of six games at home this year.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, on the road.

In seven road games this season, Washington has gone over the total four times.

This season, Football Team away games average 45.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

