December 26, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 16 battle against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.
  • In 50% of Washington's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has played 14 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).
  • Dallas has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).
  • When Dallas records more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (364.6).
  • Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team picks up more than 364.6 yards.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-9-0 this season.
  • Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Football Team average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys surrender (20.9).
  • When Washington scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team average 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per contest (356.9).
  • In games that Washington amasses over 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.
  • The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Dallas has hit the over in four of six games at home this year.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, on the road.
  • In seven road games this season, Washington has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Football Team away games average 45.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

