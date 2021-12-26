The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will battle in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

In 53.8% of Michigan's games this season (7/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 45.5.

Friday's over/under is 31.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 19.9 points above the 25.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.2, 5.7 points more than Friday's total of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bulldogs put up 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines surrender per outing (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines allow per contest (316.2).

In games that Georgia totals over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 13 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.

Michigan's games this season have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines rack up 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines collect 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (254.8).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team amasses more than 254.8 yards.

This year the Wolverines have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Season Stats