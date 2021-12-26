Publish date:
Clemson vs. Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 90.9% of Iowa State's games (10/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 44.
- The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the total in this contest.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2021, 5.1 more than Wednesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 9.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 4-7 ATS in those matchups.
- Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Tigers rack up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones allow per outing (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 362.8 yards per game, 53.0 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones allow per outing.
- In games that Clemson picks up over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year the Cyclones put up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers give up (15.0).
- When Iowa State puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Cyclones average 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up (309.3).
- When Iowa State totals more than 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Iowa State
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
362.8
Avg. Total Yards
437.4
309.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.8
18
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
14