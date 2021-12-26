The Cheez-It Bowl will see the Clemson Tigers meet the Iowa State Cyclones.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 90.9% of Iowa State's games (10/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 44.

The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2021, 5.1 more than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 9.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 4-7 ATS in those matchups.

Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Tigers rack up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones allow per outing (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 362.8 yards per game, 53.0 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones allow per outing.

In games that Clemson picks up over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year the Cyclones put up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers give up (15.0).

When Iowa State puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones average 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up (309.3).

When Iowa State totals more than 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats