The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will try to keep their seven-game winning run going in a Week 16 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 35.7% of Pittsburgh's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 48.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 7.5 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 7-7-0 this year.

This season, the Chiefs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

The Chiefs score 27.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the Steelers surrender per outing (23.9).

Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.9 points.

The Chiefs collect 397.2 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per contest.

In games that Kansas City churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (17).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Steelers put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Chiefs surrender (21.1).

When Pittsburgh records more than 21.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Steelers rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs allow (366.4).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

This year the Steelers have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Kansas City is 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or more.

This season, in eight games at home, Kansas City has hit the over three times.

This season, Chiefs home games average 52.1 points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, away from home.

In three of six away games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total.

This season, Steelers away games average 45.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

