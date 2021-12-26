Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will try to keep their seven-game winning run going in a Week 16 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 35.7% of Pittsburgh's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 7.5 points more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 7-7-0 this year.
  • This season, the Chiefs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • The Chiefs score 27.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the Steelers surrender per outing (23.9).
  • Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.9 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 397.2 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per contest.
  • In games that Kansas City churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (17).
  • Pittsburgh has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Chiefs surrender (21.1).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 21.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs allow (366.4).
  • In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.
  • This year the Steelers have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Kansas City is 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in eight games at home, Kansas City has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 52.1 points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, away from home.
  • In three of six away games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 45.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

