Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, five more than Tuesday's total.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.
- Kansas State has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.
- When Kansas State records more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per contest (372.2).
- When Kansas State piles up over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Tigers average six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348 the Wildcats allow.
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 348 yards.
- The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13