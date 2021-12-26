The Texas Bowl will see the Kansas State Wildcats battle the LSU Tigers.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, five more than Tuesday's total.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Kansas State has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.

When Kansas State records more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per contest (372.2).

When Kansas State piles up over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

LSU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Tigers average six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348 the Wildcats allow.

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 348 yards.

The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats