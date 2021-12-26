The Kentucky Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points more than Saturday's total of 44.

The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Wildcats rack up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats rack up 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).

When Kentucky totals more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats surrender (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).

When Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats