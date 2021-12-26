Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 2.7 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points more than Saturday's total of 44.
- The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Wildcats rack up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).
- When Kentucky totals more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats surrender (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).
- When Iowa piles up over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29