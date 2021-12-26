Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West rivals will do battle in Week 16 of the NFL season when the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-7).

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • In 42.9% of Denver's games this season (6/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.8, is 0.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.1 more than the 41 total in this contest.
  • Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 7.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Broncos games this season.
  • Las Vegas is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Raiders score 4.0 more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos surrender (17.4).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 17.4 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 369.3 yards per game, 49.9 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos give up per outing.
  • Las Vegas is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 319.4 yards.
  • This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).
  • In Denver's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this season have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).
  • The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders give up (26.7).
  • When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2) than the Raiders allow (348.0).
  • When Denver totals over 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).
  • This season, Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of seven games at home.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 48.8 points, 7.8 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
  • On the road, Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall.
  • On the road, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Denver has hit the over once in six road games this year.
  • The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 44.0 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (41).

