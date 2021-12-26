AFC West rivals will do battle in Week 16 of the NFL season when the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.

In 42.9% of Denver's games this season (6/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.8, is 0.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.1 more than the 41 total in this contest.

Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 7.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Broncos games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Raiders score 4.0 more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos surrender (17.4).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 17.4 points.

The Raiders rack up 369.3 yards per game, 49.9 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos give up per outing.

Las Vegas is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 319.4 yards.

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Denver's games this season have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).

The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders give up (26.7).

When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Broncos average just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2) than the Raiders allow (348.0).

When Denver totals over 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).

This season, Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of seven games at home.

This season, Raiders home games average 48.8 points, 7.8 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

On the road, Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall.

On the road, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Denver has hit the over once in six road games this year.

The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 44.0 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.