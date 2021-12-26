The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and Houston Texans (3-11) will clash in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.9, is 3.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Texans games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Chargers average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per outing the Texans give up.

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.6 points.

The Chargers collect 388.3 yards per game, just 9.9 more than the 378.4 the Texans allow per outing.

Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 378.4 yards.

This year, the Chargers have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 6-8-0 this season.

The Texans have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Texans score 14.8 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.4).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Texans rack up 93.2 fewer yards per game (265.4) than the Chargers give up per matchup (358.6).

In games that Houston picks up over 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Houston is 1-6 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

This season, Houston has gone over the total in four of seven games at home.

Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

On the road, Los Angeles is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

In six away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

Chargers away games this season average 49.6 total points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

