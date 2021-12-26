Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and Houston Texans (3-11) will clash in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.9, is 3.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Texans games this season.
  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per outing the Texans give up.
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.6 points.
  • The Chargers collect 388.3 yards per game, just 9.9 more than the 378.4 the Texans allow per outing.
  • Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 378.4 yards.
  • This year, the Chargers have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).
  • Against the spread, Houston is 6-8-0 this season.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans score 14.8 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.4).
  • Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.4 points.
  • The Texans rack up 93.2 fewer yards per game (265.4) than the Chargers give up per matchup (358.6).
  • In games that Houston picks up over 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Houston is 1-6 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • This season, Houston has gone over the total in four of seven games at home.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • On the road, Los Angeles is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • In six away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • Chargers away games this season average 49.6 total points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

