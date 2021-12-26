Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 48.5 points in eight of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 2.5 points greater than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.1 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those contests.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams score 27.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Vikings allow per contest (24.4).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Rams average 380.8 yards per game, just 0.2 more than the 380.6 the Vikings give up per contest.
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 380.6 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (19).
  • Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Vikings have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings put up 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams give up (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings average 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.
  • Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 337.6 yards.
  • The Vikings have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Minnesota is 4-2 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • The Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In six home games this year, Minnesota has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Vikings home games average 49.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • On the road, Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four of seven road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

