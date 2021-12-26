The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 48.5 points in eight of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.5 points greater than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Rams score 27.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Vikings allow per contest (24.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rams average 380.8 yards per game, just 0.2 more than the 380.6 the Vikings give up per contest.

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 380.6 yards.

This year, the Rams have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (19).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

So far this season, the Vikings have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams give up (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings average 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 337.6 yards.

The Vikings have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Minnesota is 4-2 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In six home games this year, Minnesota has hit the over twice.

This season, Vikings home games average 49.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

On the road, Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

On the road, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In four of seven road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

