The First Responder Bowl will feature a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Air Force Falcons.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 8.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals average 31.9 points per game, 12.8 more than the Falcons give up per contest (19.1).

When Louisville scores more than 19.1 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cardinals average 162.4 more yards per game (450.6) than the Falcons allow per matchup (288.2).

In games that Louisville picks up more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 16 takeaways .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Falcons score 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals give up (27.0).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.0 points.

The Falcons collect 22.0 more yards per game (423.8) than the Cardinals give up per outing (401.8).

In games that Air Force churns out over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (15).

Season Stats