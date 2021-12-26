Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.3 points lower than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points more than Wednesday's over/under of 55.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Terrapins rack up 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).
- Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.
- The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (384.3).
- When Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Hokies have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins give up per contest (413.7).
- In games that Virginia Tech picks up more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14