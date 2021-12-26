The Maryland Terrapins will meet the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.3 points lower than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points more than Wednesday's over/under of 55.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Terrapins rack up 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (384.3).

When Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Hokies have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins give up per contest (413.7).

In games that Virginia Tech picks up more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats