The Washington State Cougars will battle the Miami Hurricanes in the Sun Bowl.

Odds for Washington State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Miami's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.

The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.3 points greater than the 52.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Friday's total.

The 59.9 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cougars rack up the same number of points per game that the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).

When Washington State puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes allow per outing.

In games that Washington State totals over 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.

The Hurricanes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Hurricanes put up 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes rack up 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars give up.

Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 378.9 yards.

The Hurricanes have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 27 takeaways .

