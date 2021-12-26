Publish date:
Washington State vs. Miami Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 12 games this season.
- In 58.3% of Miami's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.
- The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 6.3 points greater than the 52.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 59.9 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- In Washington State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Cougars rack up the same number of points per game that the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).
- When Washington State puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes allow per outing.
- In games that Washington State totals over 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.
- The Hurricanes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Hurricanes put up 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes rack up 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars give up.
- Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 378.9 yards.
- The Hurricanes have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 27 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Miami
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.1
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
448.8
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.6
16
Giveaways
17
27
Takeaways
11