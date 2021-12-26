The Michigan State Spartans will play the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 56 points in nine of 13 chances this season.

Thursday's total is 18.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Michigan State has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.1).

When Michigan State records more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans rack up 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers give up per matchup.

In games that Michigan State picks up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played 13 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 25.7 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Panthers average 47.0 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans give up per matchup (455.8).

Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 455.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

