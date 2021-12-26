Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over 56 points in nine of 13 chances this season.
- Thursday's total is 18.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this year.
- The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Michigan State has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.1).
- When Michigan State records more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers give up per matchup.
- In games that Michigan State picks up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has played 13 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh has hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 13 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers rack up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).
- When Pittsburgh scores more than 25.7 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
- The Panthers average 47.0 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans give up per matchup (455.8).
- Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 455.8 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21