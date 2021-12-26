The Minnesota Golden Gophers will play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 75% of West Virginia's games (9/12) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 45.

Tuesday's over/under is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 7.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers allow (24.3).

When Minnesota scores more than 24.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers average 360.3 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 349.7 the Mountaineers allow per matchup.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 349.7 yards.

This year, the Golden Gophers have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 6-6-0 this year.

This season, the Mountaineers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Mountaineers score 26.8 points per game, 8.5 more than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).

When West Virginia records more than 18.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (284.8).

West Virginia is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 284.8 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (15).

Season Stats