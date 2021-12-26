The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 58.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 2.4 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

The 57.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 54.8, 3.7 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 59.0 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.1).

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (410.8).

In games that Mississippi State piles up over 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders rack up 30.0 points per game, 4.7 more than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders average 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (331.1).

When Texas Tech amasses over 331.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (15).

Season Stats