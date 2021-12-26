Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 54.5% of UCLA's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.
- The two teams combine to score 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 13.0 points above the 46.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- NC State has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack average 33.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Bruins give up per contest (26.8).
- NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per contest (384.6).
- In games that NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bruins have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- UCLA's games this season have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bruins put up 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins average 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (331.6).
- In games that UCLA amasses over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19