The NC State Wolf Pack will battle the UCLA Bruins in the Holiday Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of UCLA's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.

The two teams combine to score 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.0 points above the 46.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

NC State has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 33.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Bruins give up per contest (26.8).

NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per contest (384.6).

In games that NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bruins have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

UCLA's games this season have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bruins put up 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins average 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (331.6).

In games that UCLA amasses over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats