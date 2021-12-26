Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East opponents will do battle in Week 16 of the NFL season when the New England Patriots (9-5) meet the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Buffalo's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 10.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 9.9 points greater than the 33.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.7, 1.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 4.7 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, New England is 9-5-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those contests.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Patriots average 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills surrender (17.4).
  • When New England records more than 17.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Patriots average 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per contest (287.9).
  • New England is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up over 287.9 yards.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 18 times this season, nine fewer than the Bills have forced (27).
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-6-0 this year.
  • The Bills have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Bills rack up 28.1 points per game, 11.9 more than the Patriots give up (16.2).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.
  • The Bills average 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots give up per outing (307.5).
  • When Buffalo amasses more than 307.5 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New England is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Patriots are 3-2 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, New England has hit the over in four of seven home games.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, on the road.
  • This season, as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • Buffalo has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.
  • The average point total in Bills away games this season is 50.3 points, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

