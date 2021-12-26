AFC East opponents will do battle in Week 16 of the NFL season when the New England Patriots (9-5) meet the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 10.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.9 points greater than the 33.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.7, 1.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 4.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 9-5-0 this season.

So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those contests.

New England's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Patriots average 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills surrender (17.4).

When New England records more than 17.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Patriots average 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per contest (287.9).

New England is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up over 287.9 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 18 times this season, nine fewer than the Bills have forced (27).

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-6-0 this year.

The Bills have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Bills rack up 28.1 points per game, 11.9 more than the Patriots give up (16.2).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Bills average 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots give up per outing (307.5).

When Buffalo amasses more than 307.5 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New England is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Patriots are 3-2 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, New England has hit the over in four of seven home games.

Patriots home games this season average 45.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, on the road.

This season, as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

Buffalo has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.

The average point total in Bills away games this season is 50.3 points, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

