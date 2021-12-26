Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 44.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Monday's total.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Miami is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Dolphins score the same number of points per game that the Saints allow (20.4).
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.4 points.
  • The Dolphins collect 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per outing (336.9).
  • When Miami piles up over 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Saints.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-7-0 this year.
  • This year, the Saints have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Saints rack up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins allow (22.3).
  • New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Saints rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins allow per contest (349.1).
  • In games that New Orleans churns out over 349.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • In three of six games at home this season, New Orleans has gone over the total.
  • This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).
  • Away from home, Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in six away games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 8.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.