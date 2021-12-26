The Miami Dolphins (7-7) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 44.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Monday's total.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Dolphins score the same number of points per game that the Saints allow (20.4).

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.4 points.

The Dolphins collect 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per outing (336.9).

When Miami piles up over 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-7-0 this year.

This year, the Saints have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Saints rack up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins allow (22.3).

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Saints rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins allow per contest (349.1).

In games that New Orleans churns out over 349.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In three of six games at home this season, New Orleans has gone over the total.

This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

Away from home, Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.

On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in six away games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 8.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

