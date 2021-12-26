Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Jets (3-11) will aim to stop their three-game skid in a battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) in Week 16.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New York and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 14 games (57.1%) this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 9.6 points higher than the combined 31.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 15.5 points fewer than the 57 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Jets games this season is 43.9, 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The 46.2 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New York has played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Jets put up 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.4 points.
  • The Jets average 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9), than the Jaguars give up per outing (351.8).
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals over 351.8 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 19 more times (26 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-10-0 this year.
  • This year, the Jaguars have an against-the-spread record of 4-8 in their 12 games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).
  • This season the Jaguars rack up 16.6 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Jets surrender (30.6).
  • The Jaguars collect 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 391.8 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.
  • In seven games at home this season, New York has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in six away games this season.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

