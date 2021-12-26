The New York Jets (3-11) will aim to stop their three-game skid in a battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) in Week 16.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New York and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 14 games (57.1%) this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Sunday's total is 9.6 points higher than the combined 31.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 15.5 points fewer than the 57 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Jets games this season is 43.9, 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Jets stats and trends

New York has played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Jets put up 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.4 points.

The Jets average 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9), than the Jaguars give up per outing (351.8).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals over 351.8 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 19 more times (26 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New York's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-10-0 this year.

This year, the Jaguars have an against-the-spread record of 4-8 in their 12 games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).

This season the Jaguars rack up 16.6 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Jets surrender (30.6).

The Jaguars collect 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.

Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 391.8 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.

In seven games at home this season, New York has hit the over four times.

This season, Jets home games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Jacksonville is 0-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in six away games this season.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.