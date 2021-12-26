The North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.6 points more than the 55.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 9.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in five chances).

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels average 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels average 479.7 yards per game, 122.6 more yards than the 357.1 the Gamecocks give up per matchup.

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up over 357.1 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (24).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Gamecocks average 21.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Tar Heels give up (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels give up per outing (407.8).

In games that South Carolina churns out over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats