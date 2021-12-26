The Fiesta Bowl will feature a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

Saturday's over/under is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

Fighting Irish games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 6.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Fighting Irish put up 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys give up per contest (16.8).

When Notre Dame records more than 16.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish rack up 415.8 yards per game, 142.2 more yards than the 273.6 the Cowboys allow per contest.

When Notre Dame amasses over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Fighting Irish have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Oklahoma State's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Cowboys rack up 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys collect 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish allow per outing (339.1).

Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up more than 339.1 yards.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats