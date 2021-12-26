Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Utah's games have gone over 66 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 15.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 24.5 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes average 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes allow per contest (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per contest (316.9).
- In games that Ohio State churns out over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 4-6-0 this season.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year the Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes collect 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per matchup (366.7).
- In games that Utah picks up more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14