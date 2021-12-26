The Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in five of 12 games this season.

Utah's games have gone over 66 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 15.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 24.5 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those matchups.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes average 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes allow per contest (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per contest (316.9).

In games that Ohio State churns out over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 4-6-0 this season.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Utes collect 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per matchup (366.7).

In games that Utah picks up more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats