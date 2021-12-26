The Alamo Bowl will see the Oklahoma Sooners play the Oregon Ducks.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Wednesday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 2.3 points more than Wednesday's over/under of 60.5.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Sooners rack up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).

Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Sooners average 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks give up per contest.

When Oklahoma totals over 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

In Oregon's 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Oregon has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Ducks score 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners give up (380.2).

In games that Oregon totals more than 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats