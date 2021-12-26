Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Wednesday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.
- The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 2.3 points more than Wednesday's over/under of 60.5.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- In Oklahoma's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those games.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners rack up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).
- Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Sooners average 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks give up per contest.
- When Oklahoma totals over 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- In Oregon's 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Oregon has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Ducks score 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners give up (380.2).
- In games that Oregon totals more than 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.0
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22