The Outback Bowl will feature a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of 12 games this season.

In 69.2% of Arkansas' games this season (9/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this year.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

This year, the Nittany Lions average just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).

When Penn State scores more than 24.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).

When Penn State amasses more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Razorbacks rack up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks collect 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up.

In games that Arkansas piles up over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats