Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- In 69.2% of Arkansas' games this season (9/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this year.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over three times in 12 opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions average just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).
- When Penn State scores more than 24.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).
- When Penn State amasses more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Razorbacks rack up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up.
- In games that Arkansas piles up over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14