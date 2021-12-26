Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-10) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 5.1 points lower than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 45.6 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Philadelphia has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles put up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per contest the Giants allow.
  • Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Eagles average only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9) than the Giants give up per contest (366.7).
  • In games that Philadelphia picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 20 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, New York is 6-8-0 this year.
  • This year, the Giants have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities (four times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants rack up 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles give up (22.0).
  • New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.
  • The Giants collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles allow (329.4).
  • In games that New York picks up more than 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • In four of six home games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
  • New York is 1-6 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in four of seven road games New York has gone over the total.
  • Giants away games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

