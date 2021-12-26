The New York Giants (4-10) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.1 points lower than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 45.6 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Philadelphia has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per contest the Giants allow.

Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.

The Eagles average only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9) than the Giants give up per contest (366.7).

In games that Philadelphia picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 20 takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-8-0 this year.

This year, the Giants have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities (four times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Giants rack up 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles give up (22.0).

New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.

The Giants collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles allow (329.4).

In games that New York picks up more than 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

In four of six home games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

New York is 1-6 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.

This year, in four of seven road games New York has gone over the total.

Giants away games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

