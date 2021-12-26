Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (4-10) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 16 clash with the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 14 games this season.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in five of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 37.2 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 45 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.5 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.5, 6.0 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The 43.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Seattle's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Seahawks have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities (four times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Seahawks put up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears give up (24.9).
  • Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.9 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 303.4 yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than the 326.2 the Bears give up per outing.
  • In games that Seattle totals more than 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 12 takeaways.
  • Chicago is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 14 opportunities (35.7%).
  • The Bears score 17.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Seahawks give up (20.1).
  • Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.
  • The Bears collect 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow per contest (390.4).
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, 11 more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in six home games, Seattle has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Seahawks home games average 47.3 points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Chicago is 2-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • This season, in three of seven away games Chicago has hit the over.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

