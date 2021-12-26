The Chicago Bears (4-10) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 16 clash with the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 14 games this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.2 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 45 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.5 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.5, 6.0 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Seahawks have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities (four times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Seahawks put up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears give up (24.9).

Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.9 points.

The Seahawks rack up 303.4 yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than the 326.2 the Bears give up per outing.

In games that Seattle totals more than 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 12 takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 14 opportunities (35.7%).

The Bears score 17.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Seahawks give up (20.1).

Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Bears collect 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow per contest (390.4).

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, 11 more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in six home games, Seattle has hit the over twice.

This season, Seahawks home games average 47.3 points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Chicago is 2-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This season, in three of seven away games Chicago has hit the over.

Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

