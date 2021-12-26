Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 16 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Carolina's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • Sunday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.
  • The 44.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.8 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.5 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
  • Tampa Bay is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 9.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Buccaneers rack up 29.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Panthers give up per outing (22.4).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 22.4 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers give up per outing.
  • In games that Tampa Bay amasses over 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Panthers.
  • Carolina has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers average just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers allow (21.9).
  • Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.9 points.
  • The Panthers collect 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (333.6).
  • Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 333.6 yards.
  • The Panthers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • In seven home games this season, Carolina has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 43.9 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 4-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) as 9.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in seven road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

