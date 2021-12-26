The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 16 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Carolina's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

Sunday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.

The 44.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.8 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.5 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 9.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Buccaneers rack up 29.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Panthers give up per outing (22.4).

When Tampa Bay records more than 22.4 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers give up per outing.

In games that Tampa Bay amasses over 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Panthers average just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers allow (21.9).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.9 points.

The Panthers collect 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (333.6).

Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 333.6 yards.

The Panthers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.

In seven home games this season, Carolina has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 43.9 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Tampa Bay is 4-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) as 9.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in seven road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.