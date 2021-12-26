The Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Purdue Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.3 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 11.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this season.

The Volunteers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Tennessee has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Volunteers rack up 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers allow per outing (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers average 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (341.6).

Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team piles up over 341.6 yards.

This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 7-5-0 this season.

This year, the Boilermakers have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers rack up only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).

In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats