Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.3 points above Thursday's over/under.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 11.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this season.
- The Volunteers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.
- Tennessee has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers rack up 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers allow per outing (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers average 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (341.6).
- Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team piles up over 341.6 yards.
- This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Purdue is 7-5-0 this season.
- This year, the Boilermakers have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this season have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).
- In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16