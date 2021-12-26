The Texas A&M Aggies will battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Aggies put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).

When Texas A&M records more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons give up per matchup.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 424.2 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Wake Forest has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Demon Deacons score 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies surrender (15.9).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses over 327.5 yards.

This season the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats