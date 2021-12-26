Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Aggies put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).
- When Texas A&M records more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons give up per matchup.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 424.2 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- Wake Forest has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Demon Deacons score 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies surrender (15.9).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
- The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).
- Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses over 327.5 yards.
- This season the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Wake Forest
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.2
15.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
391.5
Avg. Total Yards
469.2
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
16
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
27