December 26, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Texas A&M Aggies will battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

  • Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Aggies put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).
  • When Texas A&M records more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons give up per matchup.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 424.2 yards.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
  • Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • Wake Forest has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Demon Deacons score 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies surrender (15.9).
  • When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).
  • Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses over 327.5 yards.
  • This season the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27