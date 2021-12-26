The Virginia Cavaliers will meet the SMU Mustangs in the Fenway Bowl.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 71.5.

The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 71.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.7 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71.5 .

The 71.5 total in this game is 5.8 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cavaliers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cavaliers score 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs give up (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers collect 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (414.6).

When Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (15).

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this season.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

SMU's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers give up (31.8).

SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 31.8 points.

The Mustangs rack up just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466.0).

In games that SMU amasses more than 466.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (14).

Season Stats