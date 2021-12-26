Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 71.5.
- The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 71.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.7 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71.5 .
- The 71.5 total in this game is 5.8 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cavaliers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Cavaliers score 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs give up (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (414.6).
- When Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.
SMU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers give up (31.8).
- SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 31.8 points.
- The Mustangs rack up just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466.0).
- In games that SMU amasses more than 466.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15