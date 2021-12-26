The Western Michigan Broncos will play the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan's games this season have gone over 56 points seven of 12 times.

Nevada's games have gone over 56 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 53 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Monday's total.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 3-3-1 ATS in those contests.

Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Broncos put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos average 463.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 397.8 the Wolf Pack allow per contest.

In games that Western Michigan picks up more than 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Nevada has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 36.7 points per game, 8.1 more than the Broncos allow (28.6).

When Nevada scores more than 28.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (338.3).

When Nevada picks up more than 338.3 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats