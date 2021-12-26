The Las Vegas Bowl will see the Wisconsin Badgers play the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 80% of Arizona State's games (8/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 42.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is 13.5 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 37.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 42 total in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.4, 0.4 points above Thursday's total of 42.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Badgers have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Badgers score 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils surrender per contest (20.9).

When Wisconsin scores more than 20.9 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Badgers average 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.2).

In games that Wisconsin piles up over 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over three more times (22 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils put up 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers give up (16.4).

When Arizona State scores more than 16.4 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers allow (240.8).

When Arizona State totals more than 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This season the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

Season Stats