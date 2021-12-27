Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 12 games this season.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 23.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 22.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 62.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Alabama has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats give up per matchup (16.1).
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.9).
- When Alabama piles up over 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have forced (32).
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- This season the Bearcats put up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).
- When Cincinnati records more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.
- The Bearcats rack up 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up per contest (305.1).
- In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times, one fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495.0
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32