The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 12 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 23.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 22.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 62.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those matchups.

Alabama has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats give up per matchup (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.9).

When Alabama piles up over 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have forced (32).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This season the Bearcats put up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

When Cincinnati records more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up per contest (305.1).

In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times, one fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats