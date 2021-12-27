The Auburn Tigers will battle the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers score 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21.0).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.0 points.

The Tigers rack up 405.4 yards per game, 106.6 more yards than the 298.8 the Cougars allow per outing.

In games that Auburn piles up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cougars score 37.3 points per game, 15.1 more than the Tigers allow (22.2).

When Houston puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers allow (370.7).

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team picks up over 370.7 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats