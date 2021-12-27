Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers score 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21.0).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.0 points.
- The Tigers rack up 405.4 yards per game, 106.6 more yards than the 298.8 the Cougars allow per outing.
- In games that Auburn piles up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars score 37.3 points per game, 15.1 more than the Tigers allow (22.2).
- When Houston puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers allow (370.7).
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team picks up over 370.7 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22